Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $177,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $285.26 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $71.56 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 13.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Carvana by 3.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Carvana by 167.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 16.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.77.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

