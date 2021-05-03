Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Sells $1,000,100.00 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ian Bickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crocs alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00.

CROX stock opened at $100.12 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth $128,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Crocs by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $28,112,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.