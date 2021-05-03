Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Sells 10,466 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03.

On Friday, April 23rd, Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $45,696.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $3,393,600.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $998,887.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $3,398,400.00.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $54.28 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,596,000 after purchasing an additional 637,073 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,984,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 755,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.