Insider Selling: Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Sells C$10,200.00 in Stock

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) Director Brian Lock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$10,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,096.

On Thursday, April 29th, Brian Lock sold 60,000 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$39,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Lock sold 9,800 shares of Sun Summit Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$6,860.00.

Shares of SMN stock opened at C$0.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. Sun Summit Minerals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07.

Sun Summit Minerals Company Profile

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Buck property covering an area of approximately 33,000 hectares located in north-central British Columbia.

