Insider Selling: WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells 3,228 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $165,596.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04.

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00.

WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.20. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

