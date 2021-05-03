Insight Financial Services Acquires Shares of 207,871 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 207,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,665,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 8.3% of Insight Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Insight Financial Services owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $51.29. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

