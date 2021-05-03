Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.830-4.400 EPS.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. The company had a trading volume of 337,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

