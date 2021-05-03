inSure DeFi (SURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $200.83 Million

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $200.83 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,793,492,694 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

