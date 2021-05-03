Insureum Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0890 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insureum has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

