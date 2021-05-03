Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,913 BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

