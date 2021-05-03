Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $141,000 Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,884,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,197,000 after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

Shares of JOF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.10. 6,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $9.90.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

