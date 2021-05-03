Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust comprises 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.