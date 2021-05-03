Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,477. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 861,171 shares of company stock valued at $59,030,481. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 380,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,977,000 after buying an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.