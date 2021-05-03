Intellicheck (IDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Shares of IDN opened at $9.97 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $185.38 million, a PE ratio of -249.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.