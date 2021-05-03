Intelligent Trading Foundation Market Capitalization Hits $28,719.15 (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $28,719.15 and $2,788.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Intelligent Trading Foundation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00073165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.00896374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.58 or 0.09754246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Intelligent Trading Foundation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Intelligent Trading Foundation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.