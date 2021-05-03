Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

