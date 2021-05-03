InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 4,145 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,145 ($54.15).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

LON IHG opened at GBX 5,152 ($67.31) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,101.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,784.27. The company has a market cap of £9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.02. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,989 ($39.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

In other news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

