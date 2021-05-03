International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.37 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

