Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.66

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.66 and last traded at C$31.64, with a volume of 31556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.25.

ITP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

