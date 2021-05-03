Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.50

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

