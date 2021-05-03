Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock opened at $412.16 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.30 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

