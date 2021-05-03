Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

INTU opened at $412.16 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.30 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

