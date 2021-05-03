Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.2% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.82. The company had a trading volume of 659,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $211.12 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

