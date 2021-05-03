Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Up 37.5% in April

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ISEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.55. 3,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

