Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Up 61.7% in April

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

VVR opened at $4.24 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

