Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,561. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $149.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

