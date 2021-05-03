Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHIVF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $2.75) on shares of Invesque in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Invesque in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of MHIVF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,780. Invesque has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

