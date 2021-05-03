Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yamana Gold (AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2021 – Yamana Gold was given a new $6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

4/23/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/21/2021 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

4/9/2021 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

4/7/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,709,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,070,214. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

