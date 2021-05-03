IQ.cash Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $441,102.74 and approximately $119,600.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00064383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00277134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.62 or 0.01155842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00720588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,960.57 or 0.99897533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

