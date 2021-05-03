IRISnet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $257.45 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. IRISnet has a market cap of $232.25 million and $257.45 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 53.4% higher against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00064709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00278340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $649.95 or 0.01168900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00729269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,432.83 or 0.99692212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,015,954,104 coins and its circulating supply is 999,270,838 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

