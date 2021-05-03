iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $118.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.02.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

