iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 109,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 543,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,146,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 650,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,862,000 after buying an additional 42,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 232,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.31 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.