iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 191,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

