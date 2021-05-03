iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 3.4% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

USMV stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50.

