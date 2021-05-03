iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 161,985.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,886 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after purchasing an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,575,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 276,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $79.52.

