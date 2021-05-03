iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Increased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 5.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $24,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $96.59.

