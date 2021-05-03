iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.75 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

