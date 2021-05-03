iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Increased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,340 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

