iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is HM Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

HM Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.85. 20,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,205. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.14 and its 200-day moving average is $239.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

