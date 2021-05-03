iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is McLean Asset Management Corp’s Largest Position

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 11.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.67. 740,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,707,049. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

