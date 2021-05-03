iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services cut its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Insight Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Insight Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

SUB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.81. 2,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,617. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.92.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

