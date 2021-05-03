iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,092,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $147.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,591. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $147.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

