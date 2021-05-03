iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

