iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 3,093.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $38,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,895,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after purchasing an additional 440,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 367,340 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,072,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 279,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.