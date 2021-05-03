ITO Utility Token (IUT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $68.00

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 55.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 87.6% lower against the US dollar. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $162,039.36 and approximately $68.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00276466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $646.04 or 0.01102106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.28 or 0.00720387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,550.95 or 0.99884119 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Coin Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network.

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

