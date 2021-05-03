J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JDWPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Peel Hunt raised J D Wetherspoon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

JDWPF remained flat at $$17.50 during trading on Monday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96.

About J D Wetherspoon

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

