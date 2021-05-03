J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,841 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE PG traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $134.89. 100,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

