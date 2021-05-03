J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.45. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average is $120.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.