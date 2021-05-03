J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $32.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.17. The company had a trading volume of 61,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $422.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.