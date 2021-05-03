J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 14,862 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,155,462 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.